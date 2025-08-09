Kattakada inches towards carbon neutral tag

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving a step closer to achieving the status of country’s first carbon neutral assembly constituency, the second carbon audit report of Kattakada constituency shows a 46.75% reduction in annual emission compared to 81.7% in 2019-2020.

The carbon audit was carried out by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

According to the report, the reduction in sectoral emissions from the baseline is observed across multiple sectors. A remarkable 99.5%reduction in carbon emission from the waste sector has been achieved through the Malinya Muktham Kattakada initiative.

The reduction of emission in the energy sector (4.1 %) is attributed to the implementation of the Soura Project across various grama panchayats.

The project ‘Carbon Neutral Kattakada: A Climate Resilient Project’ was started by MLA I B Satheesh has now become a mass movement.

Satheesh told TNIE, “We have changed all schools and government offices in the constituency to solar power. In waste management, we implemented collecting different types of waste three times a week from each house,” he said.

In the agricultural sector, there is 85.8% reduction in carbon emission.