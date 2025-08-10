CITIIS 2.0 waste-to-wealth project to be rolled out by October in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious CITIIS 2.0 (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme that aims at promoting climate-oriented reforms and integrating waste management with a major thrust on the circular economy is all set to take off in the capital city by mid-October.

Official sources said a team from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development visited the capital recently ahead of giving a final nod to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the city corporation, which aims to generate wealth from waste.

The SCTL and the city corporation aim to generate around Rs 31 lakh per month by converting waste to revenue-generating resources. An official source told the TNIE that the DPR is under review and will receive the final approval soon.

“We hope to launch the project by September end or by mid-October. The team from the centre will be assessing the proposals mooted by us, including sophisticated machinery for waste management. They will be screening all this before giving the final nod,” said an official source.

The DPR aims to achieve zero-garbage status for the state capital by ensuring 100% scientific handling of waste. As per estimates, the state capital generates 352.58 tonnes of solid waste per day. “The project will help strengthen the existing waste management system and is expected to be completed by 2027,” the official added. Out of the total Rs 129.66 crore allocation under CITIIS 2.0, the state and the Centre will chip in Rs 103.7 crore and Rs 25.9 crore, respectively, for the programme.

Big clean-up plan