Horticorp, agriculture department to intervene to keep vegetable prices in check in Kerala

The agriculture department will be setting up 1,076 Onam markets through Krishi Bhavans, where vegetables will be sold at prices up to 30% lower than the open market. With only 43% of Kerala’s vegetable demand being met by local production, the remaining 57% will be sourced from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Horticorp and VFPCK will be setting up 764 and 160 Onam markets respectively. The comprehensive plan aims to stabilise prices of perishable goods and ensure affordability for consumers during the festival season. “The department will be giving `65,000 for holding each Onam market.

We are in the process of taking stock of vegetable production in each district. We will have a clear picture on the surplus production and a clarity on the quantity of vegetables to be procured from other states by August 15. Horticorp will be handling that part,” said a senior official of the agriculture department. The official said that this year for the first time the Onam market will also feature Kerala agro products - value added food products produced by farmers.

Horticorp will be souring key vegetables like onion, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, carrot and shallots from other states. An official of the Horticorp said that the procurement from other states is likely to be just like the previous year.