Bengal weavers add colour to capital’s Onam season

With Onam around the corner, many are in search of a perfect Kerala saree. So, how about adding a Bengali twist to your Onam wardrobe? The Rang Mahal Bengali Weavers’ Exhibition, being held at YMCA, has come to dazzle the city with designs of the quintessential Kerala saree, but done in soft, Bengali handloom.

Rang Mahal, the organisation coordinating the festival, collects the textiles from over 250 weavers from the Nadia district in West Bengal. Their officials sell these fabrics in different parts of the country and ensure that monetary benefits directly go to the weavers.

Sarees, kurta fabrics and shawls of different colours — lush green, royal blue, deep red — with beautiful printed designs and patterns that make them unique. The weavers have preserved around 55 traditional motifs used by their ancestors. “No other textile manufacturer has these Bengali motifs,” explains a weaver at the exhibition.

According to Sharmishta Das, co-ordinator, youngsters are increasingly patronising the exhibition. “They understand the need for sustainable fashion. And when it blends with the cultural uniqueness, young women prefer to buy them,” she adds.

Two young customers, Ambili C and Gaya Puthalathe, agreed to this. “We often see clothing festivals of Khadi, and we wanted to try something new,” Ambili says. She adds that Bengali fashion had always felt special to her, especially the soft fabrics.

While COVID nearly destroyed their business, weavers are of immense confidence that the handloom industry will rise back. “The competition with the mass-produced machine-made clothes is tough, but the superior quality and intricate designs of handloom are what we believe will help us move forward,” explains Sharmishta.