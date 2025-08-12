Muthalapozhi turns death trap; two more fishermen drown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fisherman died, while three miraculously escaped after their boat capsized at Muthalapozhi on Monday evening.

The fishermen on board ‘Carmala Matha’ boat, which is owned by an Anchuthengu native, met with the tragedy when the vessel was returning to the harbour after the day’s catch.

The deceased have been identified as Michael, 68, and Joseph, 43. Three other fishers, who were on the boat, were rescued by other boatmen.

The Anchuthengu coastal police said the incident occurred by 6.45 pm. The boat capsized as it tried to cross over from the sea to the backwater through the harbour mouth.

The local fishermen said the boat turned turtle after encountering strong waves. The fishermen said the sand accumulated at the harbour mouth was the reason for the mishap.

They said the sand dredging from the harbour mouth has been suspended and the fishermen have been venturing into the sea placing their lives on the line. According to Valerian Isaac, leader of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, the casualty of fishermen at Muthalapozhi has risen to 79.