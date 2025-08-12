Vattiyoorkavu women to take the ‘cycle’ route

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women of Vattiyoorkavu now have a new option for evening activities - cycling - as free cycling training will be arranged in the constituency for them.

The ‘She Cycling’ programme, inaugurated by MLA V K Prasanth on Monday, will provide a five-day free cycling training for women and girls of the locality. The training is being carried out by the Indus Cycling Embassy.

“The women and children who have gathered here for the training are the brand ambassadors of this programme,” MLA V K Prasanth said in his inaugural address. As part of this, a counselling programme will also be implemented to reduce people’s mental stress, he said at the Kowdiar Pipeline Road Junction.

The MLA also added that a senior citizens’ corner and children’s park will be set up on the Pipeline Road as part of city beautification activities.

The state coordinator of the She Cycling Programme, Prakash P Gopinath, stated that training will be given in two batches in the evening. “We are also planning to launch a cycling academy to provide comprehensive training for the interested,” he told the TNIE.

A railway officer-turned-full-time cycling enthusiast, Prakash, also added that training will be given to each person for five days.

He is also the Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city, a position designated by the Amsterdam-based global NGO BYCS.