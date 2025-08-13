Live loud, chill hard, feel the joy of music

It is a space where music meets joy, and musicians meet connoisseurs who get to soak in authentic Western rock, jazz, and blues. With its cosy, intimate setting reminiscent of an English movie’s cool hangout, Joy’s Music Room has quickly become a beloved spot for music lovers in the city, who seek something beyond the ordinary.

Its founder, Jobin Joseph, says there is an inspiring journey behind this music room, which began functioning around 10 years ago with the disbanding of Jobin’s old band, the Fly Council.

“We never had a proper jam space and always had to find different places for practice,” Jobin shares. “The disbanding led to the idea to create an acoustic jam room for our band.”

After Fly Council, Jobin transitioned into solo projects, all the while dreaming of a space where music would be created amid friendship and camaraderie. Soon, this vision blossomed into Joy’s Music Room. “We also used to jam regularly here,” Jobin recalls.

Building this space brought its own hurdles. “I still remember our first jamming session. We performed alright, but there was the challenge of finding our rhythm,” Jobin recalls. But these challenges only strengthened the community spirit that defines the space, he adds.

Among his favourite memories are themed festivals such as Halloween parties, Christmas celebrations, and Valentine’s Day shows.

“We put a lot of effort into creating props and setting the mood to make these occasions special,” Jobin shares, adding that the space bustled with beats and rhythms till the pandemic came calling and the space had to be shut temporarily.

“We reopened two years ago, again for live shows and our own jamming,” Jobin notes. This time, more effort was dedicated to developing the space into a fully equipped performance forum, complete with professional sound and lighting.