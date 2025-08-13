Live loud, chill hard, feel the joy of music

It is a space where music meets joy, and musicians meet connoisseurs who get to soak in authentic Western rock, jazz, and blues. With its cosy, intimate setting reminiscent of an English movie’s cool hangout, Joy’s Music Room has quickly become a beloved spot for music lovers in the city, who seek something beyond the ordinary.
Its founder, Jobin Joseph, says there is an inspiring journey behind this music room, which began functioning around 10 years ago with the disbanding of Jobin’s old band, the Fly Council.
“We never had a proper jam space and always had to find different places for practice,” Jobin shares. “The disbanding led to the idea to create an acoustic jam room for our band.”
After Fly Council, Jobin transitioned into solo projects, all the while dreaming of a space where music would be created amid friendship and camaraderie. Soon, this vision blossomed into Joy’s Music Room. “We also used to jam regularly here,” Jobin recalls.
Building this space brought its own hurdles. “I still remember our first jamming session. We performed alright, but there was the challenge of finding our rhythm,” Jobin recalls. But these challenges only strengthened the community spirit that defines the space, he adds.
Among his favourite memories are themed festivals such as Halloween parties, Christmas celebrations, and Valentine’s Day shows.
“We put a lot of effort into creating props and setting the mood to make these occasions special,” Jobin shares, adding that the space bustled with beats and rhythms till the pandemic came calling and the space had to be shut temporarily.
“We reopened two years ago, again for live shows and our own jamming,” Jobin notes. This time, more effort was dedicated to developing the space into a fully equipped performance forum, complete with professional sound and lighting.
Recalling the journey so far, Jobin feels the audience’s response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Many say it feels like home — cosy, welcoming, and relaxed,” Jobin says. “The intimate ambience encourages genuine connection between the performers and their listeners, making each show a unique experience.”
The reason for a deep people’s connect with the space is not just the ambience. “It is because the room is not confined to a single genre. We have space for all. We perform everything from idiom, trance, and techno to electronic sounds,” says Jobin.
This variety attracts a wider audience, enriching the city’s musical landscape.
Jobin plans to host more gigs across various genres in the future. “The ideas usually come through conversations with musicians and fans rather than strict planning,” he explains.
With online streaming on the rise, live performances have seen a decline in attendance, but Jobin trusts the power of music to help people bond in person. “People prefer headphones and mobile devices, but once they experience live music, they keep coming back,” says Jobin.
Asked about legendary artists he would like to bring in, Jobin responds, “It’s not about one big name. There are many talented Indian rock musicians who deserve this intimate stage. Anyone who loves blues, jazz or rock is welcome here.”
As for now, Joy’s Music Room is set for a new jamming session titled 1947 to be held on August 15. “This emerged from a desire to explore genres beyond metal. We have a deep love for blues and rock and roll, and have a large audience who enjoys it,” Jobin explains. “So, we created this session to blend timeless musical energy with our own style, offering something fresh yet rooted in history.”