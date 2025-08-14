Dating app robbery scam: Four to be taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Venjarammoodu police will take into custody four men accused of using the dating app ‘Grindr’, primarily intended for individuals of the LGBTQ+ community, to lure in and rob victims. The accused – Sudheer, 24, Muhammed Salman, 19, Ashiq, 19, and Sajit, 18, all hailing from Chithara in Kollam – are alleged to have targeted hundreds including high-profile individuals like doctors and lawyers, many of whom refrained from filing complaints out of fear of social stigma.

The police said the gang is suspected to have been operating for months, using the app to arrange meetings with their victims before abducting, assaulting, and robbing them.

In a recent incident which took place on August 7, the accused allegedly kidnapped a youth from Venjarammoodu, assaulted him, and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh before abandoning him. Police sources said the gang has amassed several lakhs through such crimes, with a major portion of the money deposited in Sudheer’s account.

The ornaments were reportedly pawned at various financial institutions, which will now come under investigation. “It is understood that these men have been running this racket for quite some time.

They have pawned stolen ornaments at multiple financial institutions, and each of those transactions will now be verified,” said a police source.