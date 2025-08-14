Dr K V Vishwanathan appointed Director of Medical Education, sparks controversy in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr. K.V. Vishwanathan, who was at the centre of the controversy involving Dr. Haris Chirakkal, has been appointed as the Director of Medical Education (DME), bypassing five senior candidates. \

He has admitted to instructing the Medical College Principal, Dr P K Jabbar, and Superintendent, Dr. Sunil Kumar, to hold a press conference against Dr Haris.

The Save University Campaign Committee has petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, protesting the appointment and alleging political interference in the selection process. The petition accuses Dr. Vishwanathan of receiving undue political backing and claims that the process was manipulated.

In an unusual move compared to previous appointments, six senior principals were called to appear before a committee headed by the Chief Secretary. However, the government appears to be going ahead with Dr Vishwanathan’s appointment, overlooking senior doctors such as Dr S Pratap, Dr R S Nisha, Dr T K Premalatha, Dr N Ashokan, and Dr R Sivaramakrishnan. While Dr Pratap has since retired, Dr Nisha—the second-most senior candidate—has challenged the process before the Administrative Tribunal.

Recently, Dr Vishwanathan was also permitted to perform clinical duties once a week, in addition to his responsibilities as DME.

Meanwhile, Dr. Haris has formally responded to the show-cause notice issued for allegedly violating service rules. In his response, he highlighted a shortage of medical equipment and clarified that surgeries could not be carried out using tools purchased personally by another doctor.

He stated that the shortage had been communicated to the authorities and denied any attempt to defame the government. He further clarified that he has already apologised for the breach of service rules, while rejecting other allegations, including those related to bringing disrepute to the government.