Poorly-lit streets raise safety concerns in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The poorly-lit streets in many parts of the city are raising safety concerns among residents, pedestrians and motorists. Complaints regarding defunct streetlights are becoming a regular affair in all 100 wards.

P Jayadevan Nair, president of the Fraternity of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT), blamed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and City Corporation for the ill-lit streets.

“This is a huge concern for the residents and we have been raising this issue for a long time. We are getting a lot of complaints from residents of all 100 wards regarding faulty streetlights. When we take up the issue with the KSEB, they come up with many excuses. Some of the residents associations are ready to make the purchases for replacing and fixing the faulty streetlights,” said Jayadevan Nair.

Many of the streetlights on the 42km city roads managed by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) are non-functional.

City Corporation’s Works standing committee chairperson Medayil Vikraman accused KRFB of not maintaining the streetlights on the roads under their jurisdiction.

“The Mayor has written several letters to the KRFB asking them to take steps to fix the issue,” he said.