Ahead of Onam, unchecked vending takes shine off Shankhumukham

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Onam vacation around the corner, the Shankhumukham beach — a popular tourist spot in the city — dons a sorry look. The reason: unregulated vending is turning into a major nuisance despite several crores being spent on the development and relaunch of Shankhumukham as a prime location.

With the plan to shift them to designated zones yet to materialise, street vendors have taken over the recently developed beachfront areas, leaving visitors and tourists at the receiving end. Thiruvananthapuram corporation has identified 116 street vendors in the beach area. Shankhumukham councillor Seraphine Freddy said the unregulated vending is causing a huge inconvenience to the public.

“Even if there is no beach, scores of people visit the destination every day. There will be a huge rush during the vacation,” Seraphine said. Meanwhile, the construction of the street-food zone to rehabilitate traders running food stalls at Shankhumukham has been completed. The project, being implemented by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra using the National Health Mission (NHM) fund, is expected to decongest the destination, she said.