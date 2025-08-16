DYFI protests against sangh leaders tying rakhi in anganwadis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that BJP and RSS leaders tied rakhi to students of 11 anganwadis as part of Independence Day celebrations, DYFI leaders protested before the Varkala Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) office on Saturday. According to DYFI leaders, close to 25 protesters were arrested and later released.

The issue began when photos of BJP leaders tying rakhi in the hands of anganwadi children surfaced on social media. "The CDPO had instructed the teachers through a WhatsApp voice note that rakhis should be tied to the students as part of the August 15 celebrations. The rakhis, similar to those worn by Sangh affiliates, were tied to the hands of the children," DYFI leader Lenin Raj told the TNIE. Adding that children too might have tied rakhis amongst themselves, he stated that DYFI sees this as an extension of RSS saffronisation propaganda.

However, the CDPO refuted these allegations. "My instruction was to tie tricolour-themed rakhis to children, that too because many of them loved making them, and urged to wear one," she told the TNIE. Mentioning that the BJP leaders who tied these rakhis were the ward councillors, she said that she had no political interests in the issue. On the other hand, BJP leaders of Varkala have refused to comment on the controversy.

On August 8, a directive was sent from the central government to initiate students to make rakhis based on the theme of the Indian National Flag, Lenin said. The youth organisation has also sent a letter to the District Child Development Officer (CPDO), Minister of Social Justice, and the Chief Minister, urging immediate action.