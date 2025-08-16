Paraplegic youth dives into Kochi lake, unfurls Tricolour in an act of 'defiance'

The tranquil waters of Sasthamugal Lake in Thiruvaniyoor turned into a venue for a unique ‘act of defiance’ on Independence Day.
P N Ramees, a 26-year-old with 85 per cent physical disability, defied the barriers imposed by fate by diving into the lake and unfurling the Tricolour underwater, thanks to the ‘Break the Challenge’ event organised jointly by Aqualeo PADI Dive Centre and DTPC.
Ramees, who works with Arike Palliative Home Care, has been paraplegic since birth. “I love water, but was initially scared. Scuba-diving used to be a dream. I have often envied people who do it in the Maldives or Lakshadweep. So I was thrilled when I came to know that there is an opportunity to go scuba diving here in Kochi.”
Joseph Deleesh, director of Aqualeo, trained and assisted Ramees for the dive. “We also checked his health and vitals before giving the green signal,” says Joseph.
Aqualeo is a Kaloor-based dive centre that offers training for scuba diving with international certifications. It also provides one-day programmes for tourists who seek adventure.
It was while discussing a diving event to mark Independence Day that Joseph came to know about Ramees’s desire. “We then decided to attempt this challenge,” he says. “We hope the dive makes it to the India Book of Records.”
Joseph wants this feat to spur planning of more adventure activities for persons with disabilities.
The team from Aqualeo made sure that all safety precautions were taken beforehand. The training involved practising in shallow water first, and only after Ramees was comfortable was he taken underwater.
His nervousness wore off as soon as he entered the lake. “Once I reached underwater, it was like a different world — unbelievable,” he says, turning emotional.
Ramees hopes that his feat — which he calls “an act of independence for people like us” — inspires more persons with disabilities to dream big, pursue their passions.