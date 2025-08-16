Paraplegic youth dives into Kochi lake, unfurls Tricolour in an act of 'defiance'

The tranquil waters of Sasthamugal Lake in Thiruvaniyoor turned into a venue for a unique ‘act of defiance’ on Independence Day.



P N Ramees, a 26-year-old with 85 per cent physical disability, defied the barriers imposed by fate by diving into the lake and unfurling the Tricolour underwater, thanks to the ‘Break the Challenge’ event organised jointly by Aqualeo PADI Dive Centre and DTPC.