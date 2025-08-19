Kerala University’s ’92 South Zone football champions reunite after 33 years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University football team that won the Inter University South Zone title in 1992 reunited at the University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Independence Day this year, after a gap of 33 years.

The nostalgic gathering was held at the very venue where the team once trained and created history. It was the first time since the university’s formation that Kerala University had emerged champions in the South Zone tournament, defeating Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Madras University.

The event featured a day-long celebration that included a formal gathering in the stadium’s meeting hall and an exhibition match at the ground.

The gathering paid tributes to the late head coach, Ravindran, and the then Director of Physical Education, Pathrose Mathayi. Former players Justus Mendez and Joseph John were also remembered. Coach Sugunan was honoured.

Discussions during the event also reflected on the current state of university teams, with former players recommending the revival of summer coaching camps. The reunion concluded with an exhibition match featuring members of the champion team of ‘92: Ajith Kumar, Eugene Fernandes, Ranjith Kunnummal, Ernest Sylvester, Jayakumar, Shibu V, Rajesh R, Krishnakumar, T S Manoj (team captain), Prabhash D, Martin Mascarene, Siyad L, Johnson A, Prakashan R, and Manivarnan R.