Milma launches one-litre bottled cow milk at Rs 70

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) of Milma is set to roll out its latest offering, ‘Milma Cow Milk’, in a one-litre bottle format from Tuesday. Priced at Rs 70, the product contains 3.2% fat and 8.5% solids-not-fat, promising high nutritional value.

To boost visibility and customer engagement, Milma has announced a lucky draw contest. Buyers of Milma Cow Milk on August 20 and 21 will be eligible, with 10 winners selected based on the 5-digit number printed alongside the batch code on the bottle.

Each winner will receive a Rs 15,000 prize. The results will be announced on August 23 and prizes distributed at a ceremony at Milma Ksheera Bhavan on August 26. Customers purchasing two bottles of the product from supermarkets on August 20 will receive 500 ml of milk free of cost.

According to chairman Mani Vishwanadh, the milk will be packaged in premium food-grade plastic bottles with a shelf life of three days under refrigeration.