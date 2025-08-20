17k litres of adulterated coconut oil seized

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food safety department has seized nearly 17,000 litres of adulterated coconut oil during more than 1,000 inspections conducted across the state. A total of 469 samples were collected for analysis, and appropriate actions were taken. Notices were issued to 25 establishments, while legal action was initiated against manufacturers of edible oils under brand names such as Kerasurya, Kera Haritham, and Kuttanadu Kera.

Since April, the department has carried out 21,030 inspections. As a result, cases were filed against 331 establishments, and fines amounting to J63 lakh were levied on 1,613 businesses.

In preparation for the Onam season, the food safety department is set to ramp up inspections to ensure the safety and quality. Starting next week, special squads will be deployed across all districts to inspect locally produced, imported, and distributed food items, said Health Minister Veena George.

These inspections will include night-time checks, with an emphasis on roadside eateries and small shops. The focus will be on markets, food outlets, roadside eateries, bakery units, and catering establishments.

Key items under scrutiny will include edible oils, ghee, sugar, milk, dairy products, payasam mixes, grains, fruits, vegetables, chips, and other perishable goods. Each district’s squad will be led by the respective food safety assistant commissioner.