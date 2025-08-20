FOKANA founding president remembered for research and service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday remembered M Anirudhan, founding president of the Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) and businessman, who passed away in July, calling him an outstanding researcher, industrialist, and a voice of NRI Malayalis. Speaking at a government-organised remembrance meeting, he praised Anirudhan’s lifelong attachment to the country.

He noted that Anirudhan’s pioneering contributions to nutrition research and the development of dietary supplements had earned him global recognition. “He was not only a brilliant researcher and teacher but also a visionary industrialist,” he said. Pinarayi also highlighted Anirudhan’s close ties with Kerala, recalling his role in raising NRI issues with the state government.

“He consistently stood by the diaspora and helped bring their concerns to our attention. His demise is a great loss to the country and to Malayalis across the world,” he added.

Minister V Sivankutty, Congress leaders M M Hassan and K C Joseph, industrialist Yusuffali M A, and senior government officials also paid tribute. Anirudhan’s son Arun said that his father always maintained warm relationships across communities and political affiliations.