Documentaries and shorts in focus

Year 2008. Kerala was already the ground for an acclaimed international film festival. Yet, the ministerial meeting, headed by then Cultural Affairs Minister M A Baby, felt there was a space within the cinematic fold that awaited to be unfolded.
A space that holds promise enough to mark milestones in the days to come. A space where creativity and visual grammar would thrive in small and short frames.
Thus was born the International Video Film Festival of Kerala (IVFK). It was held at Kalabhavan theatre and the nearby Trans Towers in the Vazhuthacaud area of Thiruvananthapuram.
“We had to make makeshift arrangements. Media had to be invited, as they were more tuned towards the IFFK. As for the delegates, we had to go to campuses or use our touring talkies to promote this festival. Yet, we felt this area is where prospects lie,” says C Ajoy, secretary of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), who was a programme coordinator in 2008 when the first edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) was envisaged.
From there, it has been a long and rapturous route for the festival.
“It is now a grand assemblage of 250 filmmakers and a launch pad for up-and-coming filmmakers. There is a space for all —students from film schools who want to showcase their work, internationally acclaimed filmmakers who are committed to this genre, as well as admirers of documentaries and the short versions,” he says, adding the day is soon coming when the IDSFFK will break free from Kairali complex, the single-venue it is held at now, and will move to multiple screening venues much like the IFFK.
This year’s festival, marking its 17th edition, features an enticing lineup of 332 films from 54 countries, organised into 29 sections. Aspiring filmmakers, first-time directors, and acclaimed ones are included in the list, which also features some hallmark entries that have made a mark in global venues.
One is an attractive package of 18 animation films, as a collaborative effort between Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA).
The France-based Annecy festival is said to be the world’s largest animation festival, and IDSFFK will showcase films from its latest edition.
“Last year, too, we had an officially curated package and showed films screened at Annecy. However, this time, apart from a package on animated films, we are also collaborating with Annecy to show their best pick here,” says H Shaji, KSCA deputy director (Festival).
Another highlight of the 17th IDSFFK is the interesting pick of 13 films titled ‘A Room of My Own’, which is a digital memory project on the women of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. The package promises a punch, showcasing various facets of women filmmakers.
Films here include Koel Sen’s ‘coming-of-age’, a documentary, where she reflects on her campus life in a predominantly male batch, to ‘Ode to a Saree’, a short film by Parvati Nayar (Menon), the first woman to study advanced direction at FTII.
IDSFFK 2025’s Election Dairies package is a collection of six films that track the 2024 general election from various issues.
From queer rights, the redefining of election symbols in Tamil Nadu, to following the campaigns of Kerala’s Thomas Isaac and West Bengal’s Mohua Mitra, the clutch delves deep into the heat and beat of the Indian election scene. Another highlight is the package on ‘Cartoon: Newspaper to Novel’, chronicling the life of Patrick Oliphant, one of America’s renowned political cartoonists.
“Apart from these, our regular categories have seen at least a 10 per cent increase in entries. The campus selection is a discerning mix of 10 films. There are films from KR Narayanan Institute, Neo Film School, Kochi, and South Indian Film Academy, also from Kochi,” says festival programme assistant Bharath Jayakumar.
This year’s edition will also see the Indian premiere of the award-winning documentary ‘Turtle Walker’, written and directed by Taira Malaney. The doc follows the life of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who embarked on a journey across coastlines in the 1970s to save sea turtles from extinction.
As one of the few festivals focusing on the documentary and short film genre, IDSFFK is an ideal ground for youngsters to hone their skills, says Shaji.
“The festival is quickly becoming home to youngsters who are finding their way to being acclaimed filmmakers. Zakariya Mohammed of ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ fame and Fazil Razak, who made ‘Thadavu’ are examples,” he says, adding that workshops and meets with veterans will be held alongside the festival for up-and-coming filmmakers.
Rakesh Sharma, who will be conferred with the lifetime achievement award this year, feels the trajectory of the festival is also reflective of the growing popularity of the genres.
“It is a heartening sign. More so because the crowd here are youngsters, who are sensitive to the issues around them and the twists and turns in society. At a time when there is a growing intolerance in the country, this trend is such a welcome sign,” says the veteran whose four films — ‘Final Solution’, ‘Final Solution Revisited’, ‘Democracy in Crisis’, and ‘Aftershocks’ — are being shown at the festival.
“The space here is unique because elsewhere, there is a lack of independent voices,” Rakesh observes. “I learnt from masters such as Shyam Benegal, with whom I worked on ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’. And over the years, the medium I chose was documentaries, although the grammar and technique are the same. The genres and subgenres of this stream are now gaining popularity, and people are coming forward to even buy tickets to watch documentaries. The docu-drama genre, being made popular by the OTT stream, is also adding to this,” he notes.
Globally, documentaries are seeing a growth spurt, with a generational shift being witnessed in viewership and the demand for informative content.
According to TechSci research reports, the global documentary television market was at $11.65 billion in 2022. It predicted a 5.5 compound annual growth rate till 2028. Fuelled by viewer preferences, technological advancements, and great cheer for real-life storytelling, not just the OTT platforms but even global forums such as the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), arguably the largest documentary film festival in the world, are witnessing a huge Indian presence.
Premjish Achari, curator and filmmaker, says this interest is a mark of a society that wants to know more. “Short films come with the challenge of telling a story in as little time as possible. With social media on the rise, this pattern has surely seen a surge,” he says. However, what is more conspicuous is the interest in documentaries, which straddles the world between journalism and films, he adds.
“That the facts could be explained as a visual story is what probably attracts more viewers,” he says. “This shows that society is curious to know more, and curiosity is what aids growth,” he concludes.