Documentaries and shorts in focus

The France-based Annecy festival is said to be the world’s largest animation festival, and IDSFFK will showcase films from its latest edition.

“Last year, too, we had an officially curated package and showed films screened at Annecy. However, this time, apart from a package on animated films, we are also collaborating with Annecy to show their best pick here,” says H Shaji, KSCA deputy director (Festival).



Another highlight of the 17th IDSFFK is the interesting pick of 13 films titled ‘A Room of My Own’, which is a digital memory project on the women of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. The package promises a punch, showcasing various facets of women filmmakers.

Films here include Koel Sen’s ‘coming-of-age’, a documentary, where she reflects on her campus life in a predominantly male batch, to ‘Ode to a Saree’, a short film by Parvati Nayar (Menon), the first woman to study advanced direction at FTII.