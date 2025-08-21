Not a pipe dream anymore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Piped natural gas has been slowly, but steadily, flowing across India as a cleaner, safer and hassle-free alternative to the traditional liquified petroleum gas being distributed through cylinders.

Delivered through pipelines much like public water supply, the idea has been termed revolutionary as it can change the way one books gas and cooks food at households.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised 33,478km of natural gas pipeline network across the country. As per data available till March 2024, about 24,945 km of pipeline was operational, with another 10,805km under various stages of construction.

The PNGRB-authorised city gas distribution (CGD) entities operate in 307 geographical areas (GAs) covering 733 districts across 34 states and Union Territories. They aim to provide 12.63 crore piped natural gas (PNG) connections across the country by 2032.

As of March 2025, PNG is being supplied to over 1.47 crore households and approximately 45,000 commercial establishments, as per Central data. Its proliferation, notably, is increasing in tier 2 and 3 cities as well.

Initial bogeys over safety of the pipelines have been cleared — PNG is said to have an edge, as the methane gas in it is less denser than air and hence will not remain suspended like in the case of LPG (butane + propane). Moreover, the underground pipes are tested for five times the normal gas pressure before being installed in the supply network.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the implementing CGD agency — Think Gas (formerly AG&P Pratham) — is aiming for full PNG coverage in the city within six years. As of now, 588km of gas pipeline has been laid, with 427km commissioned.