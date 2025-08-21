RPF busts gangs snatching phones in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thiruvananthapuram Division, has made a major breakthrough against phone-snatching gangs on trains, cracking three cases in August. Senior railway officials said the coordinated operations with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police led to multiple arrests and recovery of stolen property, strengthening passenger security under Operation ‘Yatri Suraksha’.

According to RPF, the first case was reported on August 10 when a passenger on the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Malabar Express was attacked and robbed near Aluva. Six persons were arrested within 18 hours, and the stolen items were recovered.

The second case occurred on August 11 on the Netravati Express near Aluva, where a passenger’s phone was snatched from outside the train. A minor was arrested the same day, and two others, along with a shop owner, were later held, leading to the recovery of five stolen phones, including an iPhone 14 Pro.

The third case was reported on August 16 from the Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express near Ernakulam. Three persons were arrested, and the stolen phone was recovered, officials said.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF), Muhammed Haneef, said the quick detection of the cases showed the strong coordination between RPF and GRP.