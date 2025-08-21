Thiruvananthapuram's PNG dream in the pipeline

Piped natural gas has been slowly, but steadily, flowing across India as a cleaner, safer and hassle-free alternative to the traditional liquified petroleum gas being distributed through cylinders.
Delivered through pipelines much like public water supply, the idea has been termed revolutionary as it can change the way one books gas and cooks food at households.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised 33,478km of natural gas pipeline network across the country. As per data available till March 2024, about 24,945 km of pipeline was operational, with another 10,805km under various stages of construction.
The PNGRB-authorised city gas distribution (CGD) entities operate in 307 geographical areas (GAs) covering 733 districts across 34 states and Union Territories. They aim to provide 12.63 crore piped natural gas (PNG) connections across the country by 2032.
As of March 2025, PNG is being supplied to over 1.47 crore households and approximately 45,000 commercial establishments, as per Central data. Its proliferation, notably, is increasing in tier 2 and 3 cities as well.
Initial bogeys over safety of the pipelines have been cleared — PNG is said to have an edge, as the methane gas in it is less denser than air and hence will not remain suspended like in the case of LPG (butane + propane). Moreover, the underground pipes are tested for five times the normal gas pressure before being installed in the supply network.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the implementing CGD agency — Think Gas (formerly AG&P Pratham) — is aiming for full PNG coverage in the city within six years. As of now, 588km of gas pipeline has been laid, with 427km commissioned.
The agency has facilitated at least 16,195 connections so far, and is currently scaling up its city presence with a target of 6,000 additional connections by September.
“We have completed works in coastal belts and about 80 per cent of the population there are already consumers. Within the corporation limits, work in 42 wards is in different stages of completion. In 22 of the wards, about 80 per cent of the work to supply gas has been completed,” says Ajith V Nagendran, head of Think Gas operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.
“The project work is in full swing in places such as Sreekaryam, Akkulam, Anamugham, Attipra, and Kulathoor. Work in the Peroorkada–Nettayam belt is also in progress.
Apart from the project implementation in the city, we are also simultaneously looking into the rural belt. We hope to fully cover the entire district in the next six years.”
Recently, Ajith adds, a high-capacity gas plant was set up in Thonnakkal. “It’s a major stride forward. The plant will help ensure smooth supply even in suburban areas like Murukkumpuzha and Pallipuram. In places like Mangalapuram panchayat, around 500 households are already connected,” he says.
On infrastructural hurdles, Ajith explains that the pipe-laying work is held in tandem with other ongoing development works such as the Smart City project, so as to avoid disruptions and frequent tampering of roads.
“All departments concerned get together to review work. There is also an app ‘Call Before You Dig’, by which we can ensure that our work is not tampered with in case the road is to be opened again for any other work. So, in a way, it is a joint effort,” says Ajith.
Public response
Well, the idea of piped gas is yet to gain wide popularity among residents. The Federation of Residents Association of Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) believes there is a pressing need for more awareness about the benefits of piped gas supply.
“People are yet to warm up to the idea. We have received some enquiries, but considering the scope of the project, we feel it needs more promotion,” says FRAT president Jayadevan Nair.
“First, the authorities need to get proactive. Such projects need to be promoted. We are willing to get involved if there are official awareness initiatives.”
V K Prashant, MLA of the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, also confirms that the pipeline work is being carried out in alignment with other development activities in the city. “The pipe-laying work is happening alongside the other development activities,” he says.
“In Vattiyoorkavu, where road widening and other development projects are envisaged, the area from Sasthamangalam to Vattiyoorkavu is being pipeline-linked. Of this, pipeline work in Sasthamangalam and Peroorkada is nearing completion. Right now, the pipes will be laid till Vattiyoorkavu.”
Prashant also underscores the need for more public awareness. “This option (PNG) is both safe and economical in the long run. The positives should be highlighted. As of now, people’s representatives are doing it in their capacity. But, yes, maybe the government can initiate awareness drives.”
Arun G, who works for an LPG agency, believes the concept is promising but shrouded by misinformation. “For one, many people get discouraged on hearing that a deposit of `6,000 has to be paid initially,” he says, as he loads LPG cylinders onto a truck.
“Then, there is a reluctance to make the switch because people have not been made familiar with the concept. People here generally have a tendency to resist change.”
Regarding concerns over the deposit, Ajith says the issue has been addressed. “Customers can pay the deposit in installments along with their monthly usage fee,” he says. “You should note that there is a deposit of `7,000 in the case of LPG connections as well.”
Ajith adds that the average Centre-controlled cost of PNG is estimated to be about 14 per cent lower than LPG. “Currently, PNG comes at `51 per unit. That’s roughly `650 a month for a household that uses an LPG cylinder a month at the cost of about `850,” he explains.
On the awareness part, he adds that the idea has “already caught on here”, with new houses and high-rises being built with the provision for PNG supply. “We are setting the framework up first. Once that is done, we will team up with local administration representatives to promote the service,” Ajith says.