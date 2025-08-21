Thiruvananthapuram's PNG dream in the pipeline

Recently, Ajith adds, a high-capacity gas plant was set up in Thonnakkal. “It’s a major stride forward. The plant will help ensure smooth supply even in suburban areas like Murukkumpuzha and Pallipuram. In places like Mangalapuram panchayat, around 500 households are already connected,” he says.



On infrastructural hurdles, Ajith explains that the pipe-laying work is held in tandem with other ongoing development works such as the Smart City project, so as to avoid disruptions and frequent tampering of roads.



“All departments concerned get together to review work. There is also an app ‘Call Before You Dig’, by which we can ensure that our work is not tampered with in case the road is to be opened again for any other work. So, in a way, it is a joint effort,” says Ajith.



Public response

Well, the idea of piped gas is yet to gain wide popularity among residents. The Federation of Residents Association of Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) believes there is a pressing need for more awareness about the benefits of piped gas supply.



“People are yet to warm up to the idea. We have received some enquiries, but considering the scope of the project, we feel it needs more promotion,” says FRAT president Jayadevan Nair.



“First, the authorities need to get proactive. Such projects need to be promoted. We are willing to get involved if there are official awareness initiatives.”