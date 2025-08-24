Four booked for assaulting man accused of disturbing minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four men have been booked by the Thiruvallam police for allegedly assaulting a man who was accused of disturbing a 17- year-old girl.

The injured man, identified as Raheem (50), native of Azhikode and a film PRO, was allegedly beaten up by Manoj (47), Arjunan (29), Ajithkumar (22), and Manu (35), after the girl informed her cousin Manoj about repeated calls and stalking by Raheem.

According to police, the girl said Raheem had been calling her frequently and making her uncomfortable. On Saturday, he allegedly asked her to meet him at a location in Thiruvallam. The girl informed Manoj. Manoj along with the three others went to the spot and assaulted Raheem.

He was found seriously injured and bleeding by local residents. Locals then alerted the police. Raheem was taken to the hospital while the four accused were taken into custody the same evening. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.