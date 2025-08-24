Young filmmakers spark dialogue at 17th IDSFFK with stories of art, struggle, and culture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second day of the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) turned into a vibrant space of dialogue and discovery, as nearly 20 young filmmakers interacted with audiences, sharing the stories behind their films and the struggles of bringing them to life. Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the week-long festival, which opened on Friday at the Kairali Theatre in the capital, will showcase over 300 films from across the world.

Among the early highlights was the intriguingly titled short film ‘What Does Watermelon Laugh When It’s Murdered,’ directed by Aniket Joshi and Avigyan Dasgupta. The Kolkata-based duo used their film to explore the challenges of filmmaking while weaving in the painful realities of the Gaza conflict.

“We tried to convey that art always has a place, even in difficult times,” Aniket told the audience. Both filmmakers believe such festivals open up conversations and help nurture new forms of cinema.

Mihir Agarwal, a film enthusiast from Delhi and a recent graduate of the Pune Film Institute, said the event reshaped his vision. He said that the experience could inspire many first-time viewers to return next year as creators.

The day also saw a captivating screening of ‘Thakidu,’ a short film by Malvika Vipin, a fashion design graduate from Mumbai’s ISDI School of Design and Innovation and trained bharatanatyam dancer. Centred on the traditional ritual art form theyyam, her film stood out for its striking visuals and rhythmic composition.

Audiences, many of them students and budding cinephiles, shared the same excitement. For many, the festival became a lively forum where ideas on cinema, culture, and politics came together.