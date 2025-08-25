Tales of courage light up screens at international documentary and short film festival in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tales of courage and resilience -- from Kerala to Palestine -- lit the silver screens on the third day of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival 2025. Under the category An Ode to Resilience: Tales from Palestine, the film ‘Free Words: A Poet from Gaza’ directed by Abdullah Harun Ilhan was screened to wide acceptance.

Based on the life of poet Mosab Abu Toha, the film reflected how the poet used art as his form of resistance. More films under this category, including ‘Gaza Sound Man’ by Hossam Hamdi Abu Dan and ‘National Pride: From Jericho to Gaza’, will be screened on Monday.

‘Adrayi’, based on the life and struggles of Chaliyar agitation leader K A Rahman, also won the hearts of the audience. Helmed by writer Farsana C K, the film showed the protests against the Grasim factory’s pollution of the Chaliyar river through the eyes of other protestants. The film, which competed in the Malayalam Long Documentary Category, showed real-life testimonies of activists who worked with Rahman. Bedabrata Pain’s ‘Deja Vu’, based on farmers’ struggles, was also screened on Sunday.

Two new segments were launched in this edition of the festival -- ‘A Room of Our Own’, which explores the voices and experiences of women graduates from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and ‘Election Diaries’, based on the general elections and produced by the Centre for Modern Indian Studies.