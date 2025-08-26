Slaying the ‘choker’ with sword of science

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All may seem hunky-dory and celestially beautiful at Vellayani, with its misty mornings and eco-tourism initiatives evoking considerable charm. But this picture-perfect setting exists only along its banks. Wade into the waters, and the choking of the lake becomes evident in more ways than one.

With over 50 per cent of the lake infested with invasive species, both foreign and native, the ecological impact has led to changes in groundwater quality and fish populations, as well as a decline in the visitation of migratory birds.

One of the main villains among these weeds is the water hyacinth, which has been making headlines for its invasion not just of Vellayani but most of Kerala’s water sources. Scientists like Ajith Haridas, former head of CSIR-NIIST, believe this is a direct reflection of the lack of proper sewerage treatment in Kerala.

“Agriculture and the use of fertilisers are less in Kerala, it being a state with sparse agri initiatives. So, the sewerage is the culprit here, which grants nitrogen and phosphorus into the waters. The treatment facilities here are at least 50 years old. So, the waste is let into the waters, adding to its nitrogen and phosphorus content which results in blockage of light and growth of weeds like water hyacinth. It literally chokes the health of the lake ecosystem and its adjoining ecology,” says Ajith.

This issue has been rampant in Kerala, and from time to time, efforts have been made to bank upon the weeds to create value-added products. The recent initiatives of some universities to address this problem have brought it into the limelight again. Similarly, the efforts of institutions like CSIR-NIIST to collaborate with local administrative bodies such as the Nemom block panchayat are being seen as steps towards highlighting the issue boldly, if not solving it completely.