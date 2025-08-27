Congress leader Chennithala seeks vigilance probe into Anert irregularities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that a vigilance probe should be carried out into alleged irregularities in Anert. Referring to the government transferring Anert CEO Narendranath Veluri, Chennithala said the issues in Anert cannot be resolved by transferring Veluri.

“What happened in Anert was corruption to the tune of hundreds of crore. This cannot be addressed merely by transferring one official. There should be detailed investigation,” said Chennithala.

The Congress leader alleged that two ministers in the state cabinet have been protecting Veluri, who is facing corruption charges.

“In 2022, there was a recommendation to take disciplinary action against the official after irregularities were detected, while he was serving with the forest department. The file regarding the same had reached the then forest secretary Jyothilal and Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

But no action was taken against the official. Similarly now even after corruption charges came up in Anert, the power department has not initiated any investigation against him,” Chennithala said.