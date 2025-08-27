Curtain to fall on 17th IDSFFK today in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will have its curtains falling on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award for the festival winners at the valedictory ceremony held at the Kairali Theatre on Wednesday at 6 pm.

The lifetime achievement award for outstanding contributions to the field of documentary filmmaking will be presented to acclaimed independent director Rakesh Sharma at the function by the chief minster. Non-fiction jury chairperson Ranajit Ray and fiction jury chairperson Guruvinder Singh will present the jury reports in the event.

The closing ceremony, which will be presided over by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, will also be participated by Education Minister V Sivankutty, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, MLA Antony Raju, Cultural Affairs Department Director Divya S Iyer, and Chalachithra Academy officials, among others.

Making a bold statement against caste discrimination, the animation film ‘DA’Lit Kids’ emerged as one of the most talked-about works of this year’s IDSFFK. Produced by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute of India and helmed by Appu Soman, the film followed Aravind, a young student from a marginalised community, who gets insulted in his class due to a minor mistake.