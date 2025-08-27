Thiruvananthapuram: Panchayat member’s death sparks row; Congress alleges CPM harassment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of Aryanad panchayat member S Sreeja, 47, on Tuesday has triggered a political storm, with allegations that she was driven to suicide following harassment by the CPM. Sreeja was found dead in a shed near her residence on Tuesday morning.

The controversy erupted a day after CPM members held a meeting against her, accusing her of financial fraud and failing to return money borrowed from several individuals. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanded an inquiry into the incident on Tuesday, alleging that Sreeja was subjected to mental torture by the CPM over financial issues.

“She was a Congress representative who faced targeted harassment from CPM, and this drove her to take the extreme step,” Satheesan said.

Congress leaders in Aryanad held the CPM responsible, while pledging to ensure justice for Sreeja.

“Our member, Sreeja, who represented Kottakkakam ward, had taken loans for personal needs but was unable to pay the interest for the past four months. She had assured lenders that dues would be cleared by August 30. Despite this, CPM members convened a public meeting at Aryanad junction under the leadership of panchayat president Viju Mohan, portraying her in a humiliating manner.