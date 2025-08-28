Thiruvananthapuram’s first cycle track turns into disappointment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever cycle track, hailed as a landmark step towards green mobility has quickly turned into a disappointing affair for cyclists and citizens in the city. Opened recently with much fanfare, the track along the Vellayambalam-Thycaud stretch lies in shambles – blocked by parked vehicles, encroachments and crippled by unscientific design. Frustrated by administrative apathy, activists are gearing up for an online campaign ‘Save the Cycle Track’.

Bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram P Prakash said that the cycle track is of no use to the public. “The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is blaming the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) for the unscientific cycle track, as it is too narrow for cycling.

Initially we were very excited as this was going to be the first ever dedicated track for cycling. However, we couldn’t use it even for a day because of unauthorised parking and other encroachments. We want the authorities to make the track available from at least 5.30 am to 7.30 am,” he said.

Cycle enthusiasts in the city are also heavily disappointed with the track. “The track is inadequate for cycling. The authorities should take steps to improve the safety of the track first. Parking on the track is also a major issue and the police have put up ‘no parking’ boards blocking the way,” said Dr Shankar Ram, a native of Althara.