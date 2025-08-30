Doctor of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital held after woman alleges negligence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Friday arrested a doctor of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for alleged medical negligence after a patient accused him of leaving a guide wire in her chest following a surgery.

The Cantonment police arrested Dr Rajeev Kumar on the complaint of Kattakada resident S Sumayya. She alleged that the 50-cm-long wire, a surgical tool used in laparoscopy, was left in her chest following a thyroid surgery on March 22, 2023,. The 26-year-old claimed she faced serious health complications due to the negligence, forcing her to quit her job as lab assistant.

As the issue gained momentum, the state government announced a probe later in the day. “I have ordered a thorough probe. Although the surgery took place in 2023, the issue came to light only recently. The strictest action will be taken against the guilty person based on the expert committee’s findings,” Health Minister Veena George said. The office of the Director of Health Services (DHS) also assured her of support, either by facilitating the safe removal of the wire or providing appropriate compensation.

Earlier in the day, Sumayya and her family protested in front of the office of DHS Dr K J Reena, accusing the government of protecting the erring doctors. They also accused Rajeev, who performed the surgery, of accepting a bribe before the procedure.

Sumayya said after the surgery, she spent eight days in the ICU, with tubes inserted in her neck and legs, and was discharged after her wounds healed. However, she later experienced breathing difficulties, and continued treatment under Rajeev for two years.

When her symptoms worsened, she consulted a private hospital, where an X-ray detected the guide wire in her chest. Sumayya then approached Rajeev, who allegedly admitted to the mistake but urged her not to tell anyone.