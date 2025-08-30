Karunakara Guru’s anniversary celebrations observed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees took part in ‘Navapoojitham’, the birth anniversary celebrations of Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru at Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

At the event, Samuel Mor Theophilus Metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church highlighted the enduring relevance of Guru’s vision in today’s fragmented world.

“We are living in a time when humanity is being destroyed by the inability to see fellow human beings as equals. The

vision that Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru gave us is one where spirituality and moral values in social and political service are upheld, so that a new world may be created. This vision transcends caste and religious divisions,” he said.

The Metropolitan urged devotees to treat Navapoojitham as a ‘day of awakening’, calling on individuals, families, and communities to imbibe the Guru’s message of love, unity, and spiritual awakening.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam presided over the meeting, while MP Kodikkunnil Suresh delivered the keynote address.

Chairman of United Arab Emirates Abdullah Investment Group Bu Abdullah, president of Santhigiri Ashram Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi and Swami Satyananda Teertha of Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam attended the meeting.