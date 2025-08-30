Thiruvananthapuram zoo to test vaccine response in sambar deer after rabies deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo will send serum samples of sambar deer to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH\&VB) in Palode. The aim is to assess how effective the anti-rabies vaccine has been in wild deer following the recent rabies outbreak inside the zoo. The decision comes in the wake of two sambar deer dying of rabies within a span of one week.

The anti-rabies vaccine being used on the deer was developed for domestic animals such as dogs and cattle. It has not been scientifically standardised for use in wild animals like the sambar deer.

Zoo officials say that the testing, which was not carried out during earlier outbreaks, is now being taken up due to the recurring nature of the infection.

A total of 64 sambar deer are currently undergoing a full five-dose vaccination course. As per the standard protocol, the vaccine is administered on days 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28. So far, the first two doses have been given.

The vaccination is done using a syringe gun as the animals cannot be handled directly. Once the full course is completed, blood serum samples will be collected from random deer to check the level of antibodies developed against the virus.

The deer that died had shown sudden changes in behaviour before death. According to zoo veterinarian Nikesh Kiran, the animals exhibited restlessness and an unusually aggressive attitude which are traits uncommon for the typically calm sambar deer.