Kunnukuzhy residents distressed over wading through sewage water

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine walking through stinking sewage water inundating the path to your house every day. That is the reality of residents of Kalavihar Nagar Lane 2 in the former Kannammoola ward (now Kunnukuzhy, after delimitation) of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Water from a drainage, which passes through the boundary of a house, has been leaking through the gaps in the slabs here, ultimately reaching the road and flooding it. A pipe had been placed through the boundary walls of the house for the sewage water to flow out from here. The water is logging the entire road in certain points, making it nearly impossible for the residents to not step into it.

“The situation is much worse when it rains. Water inundates long stretches of the roads here,” said K A Vasukuttan, a retired Malayalam professor who lives in the area. Mentioning that the area is mostly inhabited by families and students who have enrolled for short-term courses, he said that the waterlogging has also been bothering them.

A nearby vendor said that direct contact with the gutter water has led to skin issues that have been troubling him for months. “As soon as I reach my home, I wash my feet with salt water. Even the corporation authorities are not able to intervene in this, with the local body elections fast-approaching,” said Adv Stalin M, resident.