Kunnukuzhy residents distressed over wading through sewage water

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine walking through stinking sewage water inundating the path to your house every day. That is the reality of residents of Kalavihar Nagar Lane 2 in the former Kannammoola ward (now Kunnukuzhy, after delimitation) of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.
Water from a drainage, which passes through the boundary of a house, has been leaking through the gaps in the slabs here, ultimately reaching the road and flooding it. A pipe had been placed through the boundary walls of the house for the sewage water to flow out from here. The water is logging the entire road in certain points, making it nearly impossible for the residents to not step into it.
“The situation is much worse when it rains. Water inundates long stretches of the roads here,” said K A Vasukuttan, a retired Malayalam professor who lives in the area. Mentioning that the area is mostly inhabited by families and students who have enrolled for short-term courses, he said that the waterlogging has also been bothering them.
A nearby vendor said that direct contact with the gutter water has led to skin issues that have been troubling him for months. “As soon as I reach my home, I wash my feet with salt water. Even the corporation authorities are not able to intervene in this, with the local body elections fast-approaching,” said Adv Stalin M, resident.
Another woman from the locality pointed out that she refrains from stepping out of her house without a vehicle.
“We have complained to the authorities multiple times but in vain. Even the councillor does not respond to our plaints,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kannammoola ward councillor Sarana S S mentioned that officials from the corporation, including the overseer and the engineer, have already visited the site.
Highlighting that the issue arose due to encroachment in the area, she said, “Many residents have built their houses on encroached areas, because of which the old drainage now goes through the boundaries of some houses. We can only issue notice to the owners. We have also noted that certain houses redirect their sewage waste into this drainage, which will also be tracked down.”