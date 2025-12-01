‘Top three city’ pitch for Thiruvananthapuram in BJP manifesto

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday released the NDA’s election manifesto for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, promising rapid urban transformation and asserting that the state capital would be elevated to one of the top three cities in the country by 2030 in terms of development.

Chandrasekhar said the NDA’s central focus is the comprehensive development of the capital city. He criticised the LDF for what he termed decades of stagnation and corruption.

“LDF has ruled the corporation for 45 years. What have they done for this city? There is no development, and corruption runs deep in the administration. About 40 percent of streetlights don’t function, and several areas still lack access to drinking water in this capital city,” he said. Chandrasekhar assured that a BJP-led council would bring transparent governance and visible development to the corporation. Senior BJP leader and Kodunganoor ward candidate V V Rajesh alleged large-scale corruption in the corporation’s waste management activities.

“The city generates 450 to 500 tonnes of garbage every day. The corporation spends nearly Rs 31.5 lakh daily on disposal through contractors. There is no processing plant for waste management,” Rajesh said.