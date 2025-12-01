UDF banks on anti-incumbency, BJP eyes expansion as LDF defends turf

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nedumangad municipality, an LDF stronghold since 1995, is heading into a tight contest as all three fronts have stepped up their strategies for the upcoming local body polls. The LDF, which has held the council for more than three decades, is banking on its long run in power to retain control. The UDF is trying to tap into possible anti-incumbency while the BJP is aiming to make inroads and expand its presence.

In the previous local body polls, the LDF won 27 of the 39 wards. Incumbent chairperson C S Sreeja said the LDF will retain its fortress this time as well. With several accomplishments to project, she says people trust the Left to lead the municipality again for the next five years.

“All the welfare activities here have been planned for the common people and will continue that way. A new public stadium, an ultra modern hygiene market and a modern slaughterhouse are among the new projects. We also have various welfare programmes for women, children and the elderly. Palliative care is one of the key priorities,” Sreeja said.

She added that Nedumangad was the first municipality in the state to make 35 anganwadis smart, and work is under way to increase the number to 40.

In 2020 local body elections, the UDF had secured a total of eight seats. The number had slipped from 2015’s 13 seats. This election offers the front a chance to regain the lost seats and it believes anti-incumbency will work in its favour. “People know the difficulties they face under the Left rule. Though pensions have been raised to Rs 400, the rates of all other basic amenities have gone up, including the electricity, water, and bus charges. The political situation has changed and we are confident of winning maximum seats,” said opposition leader Punkunnam Aji.