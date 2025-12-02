Construction of breakwater at Muthalapozhi harbour gains pace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of breakwater as part of the Muthalapozhi harbour development project is progressing rapidly in Thiruvananthapuram. The `177-crore project, approved by the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), was launched in May this year with an aim to prevent the recurring accidents at the harbour mouth.

According to the harbour engineering department, the casting of tetrapods for the breakwater is moving at a steady pace, and around 25m of the proposed 425m structure have already been completed. However, fishermen have expressed dissatisfaction over the halted dredging activities.

A senior official of the department told TNIE that the plan is to complete at least 300m of the breakwater before May. “The weather is favourable, and the government has decided to execute the work without further delay. The only major challenge is sourcing rubble for the breakwater.

Around six lakh tonnes of rubble are required, and frequent quarrying bans imposed across the state during rough weather are slowing procurement. If everything goes to plan, we are hopeful of completing the project within the deadline,” the official said.

Located at the meeting point of Vamanapuram river and the Arabian Sea, Muthalapozhi is a hub for large-scale fishing activities in the district. As many as 160 large fishing vessels and about 400 small ones operate out of the harbour offering livelihood to 20,000 people.

However, over 70 lives have perished in the area in the past eight years. As per the study conducted by the Central Water and Power Research Station, extending the breakwater is the only solution to mitigate the impact of the unscientific breakwater at the harbour, which is cited as the cause for growing accidents at the harbour mouth.