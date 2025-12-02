Failure to return employees’ PF deposits illegal, says rights panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Issuing a directive to the KSRTC managing director, State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said that it is illegal to delay the return of employees’ provident fund deposits remitted during their service period.
The action follows a complaint that a retired employee of the Vikas Bhavan depot, who retired in May 2024, had not yet received his dues. The order states that the amount must be returned within two months.
KSRTC had reportedly refused to release the PF amount citing that the complainant had taken a loan from HDFC Bank, which he needed to repay.
In the explanation submitted before the rights panel, the chief law officer said that due to the financial crisis in the corporation, pension and other benefits could not be disbursed on time.
The scheme prepared by the corporation for disbursing pension and related benefits has already been approved by the Kerala High Court. Benefits are being distributed accordingly, the report stated. It also claimed that PF amounts had been released to those who retired until May 2023.
However, complainant P S Pradeep Kumar said the corporation’s claim was incorrect, as he had received information under the Right to Information Act that employees who retired after him had also been given their PF deposits.