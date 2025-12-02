Failure to return employees’ PF deposits illegal, says rights panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Issuing a directive to the KSRTC managing director, State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said that it is illegal to delay the return of employees’ provident fund deposits remitted during their service period.

The action follows a complaint that a retired employee of the Vikas Bhavan depot, who retired in May 2024, had not yet received his dues. The order states that the amount must be returned within two months.

KSRTC had reportedly refused to release the PF amount citing that the complainant had taken a loan from HDFC Bank, which he needed to repay.