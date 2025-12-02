Rallies, public meets must follow law & order: State election commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Election Commissioner A Shajahan has issued a directive stating that all campaign rallies and public meetings held as part of the local body elections must follow law and order as well as the relevant legal provisions and the directions issued by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Political parties and candidates must inform the local police in advance about the venue and timing of any public meeting so that the police can make the arrangements necessary for crowd and traffic control. Parties must ensure that their supporters do not disrupt or interfere with meetings or rallies organised by other parties.

Distributing pamphlets, raising questions, or creating trouble either directly or indirectly at another party’s event is prohibited. No party should conduct a rally through the venue where another party’s meeting is in progress.

Party workers must not remove wall posters or publicity materials put up by rival parties, the directive said.

Before planning an event, parties and candidates must confirm that there are no prohibitory orders in force at the venue. If any such orders exist, they must be strictly obeyed unless prior permission for exemption is obtained from the authorities.

Disrupting a public meeting, causing disorder, or instigating such acts can lead to imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to `1,000, or both. This applies to any political meeting held during the election period. Using loudspeakers or other sound equipment for meetings requires prior permission from the authorities. Sound systems may be used only within the noise limits set by law.