Rallies, public meets must follow law & order: State election commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Election Commissioner A Shajahan has issued a directive stating that all campaign rallies and public meetings held as part of the local body elections must follow law and order as well as the relevant legal provisions and the directions issued by the High Court and the Supreme Court.
Political parties and candidates must inform the local police in advance about the venue and timing of any public meeting so that the police can make the arrangements necessary for crowd and traffic control. Parties must ensure that their supporters do not disrupt or interfere with meetings or rallies organised by other parties.
Distributing pamphlets, raising questions, or creating trouble either directly or indirectly at another party’s event is prohibited. No party should conduct a rally through the venue where another party’s meeting is in progress.
Party workers must not remove wall posters or publicity materials put up by rival parties, the directive said.
Before planning an event, parties and candidates must confirm that there are no prohibitory orders in force at the venue. If any such orders exist, they must be strictly obeyed unless prior permission for exemption is obtained from the authorities.
Disrupting a public meeting, causing disorder, or instigating such acts can lead to imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to `1,000, or both. This applies to any political meeting held during the election period. Using loudspeakers or other sound equipment for meetings requires prior permission from the authorities. Sound systems may be used only within the noise limits set by law.
For rallies, organisers must decide in advance the starting point, route, and ending point, and inform the police so that traffic arrangements can be made.
They must also check whether any restrictions are in place along the route and comply with them unless officially exempted. Rallies must be planned in a way that they do not obstruct traffic. Very long rallies should be split into smaller groups to avoid congestion. Traffic rules must be followed without fail.
All instructions issued by police on duty during rallies must be obeyed. If more than one party plans rallies along the same route at the same time, organisers must coordinate with each other to avoid clashes and traffic blocks, seeking help from local police if needed.
Parties and candidates must ensure that participants do not carry items that could provoke violence. Carrying effigies of leaders of other parties, burning such effigies in public, or similar acts are punishable, the directive said further.