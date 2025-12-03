Chargesheet drops Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya, MLA Sachin Dev in KSRTC bus obstruction case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have filed a chargesheet in the case related to the obstruction of a KSRTC bus, excluding Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband, Balussery MLA Sachin Dev.

The only accused named in the chargesheet is the Mayor’s brother, Aravind, who was driving the car involved in the incident.

The development comes as Yadu, a Nemom native and former KSRTC driver, filed a fresh petition demanding that all persons named in the FIR be included as accused and that the current chargesheet be rejected. The case is being considered by Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose.

The incident took place on April 27, 2024. According to the case, a private car carrying the Mayor, her husband, and others allegedly blocked a KSRTC bus near Palayam Saphalyam Complex after claiming the bus did not give way. An argument broke out between the car occupants and the driver. That night, the Mayor filed a complaint with Museum Police alleging the driver made an obscene gesture.

While Yadu later lodged a complaint accusing the group of obstructing official duty and verbal abuse, police initially refused to register a case. A case was eventually filed on court orders, naming the Mayor, Sachin Dev, Aravind, Aravind’s wife Arya, and their friend S R Rajeev as accused.However, the chargesheet has now dropped four of them, retaining only Aravind. He faces a petty case and has been fined. In his new petition, Yadu has demanded that all five be reinstated as accused, along with conductor Subin, who was on duty with him.