KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell’s Navy Day trips a hit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) has successfully tapped into public enthusiasm for the Navy Day celebrations scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The BTC has received bookings for 110 chartered trips, a chunk of it from southern districts, that will bring nearly 5,000 passengers from across the state.

“We are overwhelmed by the demand. Bookings had to be halted due to entry and parking restrictions,” said an officer with the BTC, adding that school groups, ex-servicemen’s associations and other organisations made up the bulk of passengers.

To make the journeys memorable, the packages include sightseeing in the capital city, covering attractions such as the Kappukad Elephant Sanctuary, planetarium, zoo, Vizhinjam harbour, Poovar and the Veli Tourist Village. Trips will conclude in the evening at Shankhumukham, where the Navy Day show is scheduled.

“We plan to conclude sightseeing by evening and head to Shankhumukham,” said the officer, adding that the visiting locations and schedules have been customised as per the needs of passengers.

Launched in November 2021, the BTC has steadily grown in popularity. This year, it earned `4.13 crore in October and `2.71 crore till mid-November, against a revenue target of over `40 crore for the year.