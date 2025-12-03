Trouble continues for Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 at Varkala temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Varkala Dakshin Kashi project launched at the ancient Janardhana Swamy Temple under the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 scheme has run into fresh trouble with the Varkala municipality slapping yet another stop memo on Tuesday demanding immediate halt of the initiative.

The municipal authorities had on September 25 served the first stop memo to the tourism department over the project, which aims to improve basic facilities and enhance the overall pilgrim experience, citing procedural lapses, including lack of approval from the local body, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Varkala municipality secretary Mithran G told TNIE that the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, the implementing agency, launched piling activities and excavation of the Varkala Cliff, a geo-heritage site certified as ecologically fragile by a GSI study report, without securing mandatory nod from the KCZMA and KSDMA.

A day after receiving the first stop memo, the tourism department convened an online meeting on September 26 and assured all that only minor work and site preparation will be carried out. However, Mithran said their recent site inspection revealed that there was extensive soil removal using JCB and piling work was also under way.

“The tourism authorities had assured such works will be carried out only after getting the clearance from the municipality,” he said. This prompted the civic body to issue the second stop memo.