India committed to keeping oceans open, stable, rule-based: President Murmu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Ocean region is a highly strategic and critical maritime space, and being positioned at its centre, India bears a special responsibility towards it, said President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the operational demonstration conducted by the Indian Navy at Shankhumukham beach as part of the Navy Day celebration, she said the country is committed to the idea of the oceans remaining open, stable and rule-based. Stressing the need for ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, she said the region is a conduit for global energy supplies and trade.

“India’s approach is collaborative rather than competitive. Our country is promoting shared awareness, capacity building, and the peaceful use of the seas,” she added.

Highlighting the Navy’s diverse roles, she said it plays an important role in driving sustainable development. She also mentioned about the rich maritime heritage of the country– the Cholas, Cheras, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Kunjali Marakkar- and said maritime awareness was anchored in civilisation memory.

She also extolled the state’s maritime legacy and said its warriors defended the coast against European invasion in the sixteenth century. The ancient port of Muziris was one of the important gateways through which India interacted with the world, she added.