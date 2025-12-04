Physiatrists’ club to host sports meet for special children in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Physiatrists’ Club will host a special sports meet for children with disabilities on Thursday, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025. The event is scheduled at the Sports Authority of India - Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom.

Nearly 200 children facing diverse challenges, guided by Samagra Shiksha Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram district, will take part in a range of athletic and team events designed to foster inclusion, confidence, and sporting excellence.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr Selvan P, president of Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), Kerala. Distinguished guests include Dr Roy R Chandran, state secretary IMA, Kerala; Dr Padma Prasad, president IMA, Chirayinkeezhu; Dr Pradip Dutta, academic in-charge, SAI LNCPE; and Dr Najeeb A, DPC SSK, Thiruvananthapuram, along with leading physiatrists in the state.

The meet underscores the expanding role of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in sports, disability care, and inclusive community health. The event is being organised in collaboration with IMA Chirayinkeezhu, IAPMR Kerala Chapter, and KIMSHEALTH.