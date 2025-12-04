Suresh Gopi defends Olympic event proposal in BJP manifesto

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday defended the proposal in BJP’s manifesto for Thiruvanthapuram corporation to bring an Olympic event to the capital city, dismissing the criticism raised by General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

“When the Olympics is coming to India, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, in fact all 14 districts must have their share of participation. When someone presents such a great dream of bringing an Olympic event venue to the state capital, it is unfair for a politician to dilute such an attempt,” he said.

He stressed that the Olympics could usher in ‘a new era of economic mobilisation.’ “Hosting such a grand event will generate significant revenue for the country. Regular tourism activities and cultural exchange programmes will naturally take place, he said, adding that politicians should not attempt to dilute such visionary proposals.

Reiterating his stand on establishing AIIMS in Alappuzha, Suresh Gopi pointed to the district’s current condition and said the decision aligns with the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust). “I suggested Alappuzha because development must be ensured where it is most needed,” he said.

Later, the minister visited the Poonkulam colony in Thycaud to campaign for NDA candidate Kasthuri Anirudhan.