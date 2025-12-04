Suresh Gopi defends Olympic event proposal in BJP manifesto

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday defended the proposal in BJP’s manifesto for Thiruvanthapuram corporation to bring an Olympic event to the capital city, dismissing the criticism raised by General Education Minister V Sivankutty.
“When the Olympics is coming to India, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, in fact all 14 districts must have their share of participation. When someone presents such a great dream of bringing an Olympic event venue to the state capital, it is unfair for a politician to dilute such an attempt,” he said.
He stressed that the Olympics could usher in ‘a new era of economic mobilisation.’ “Hosting such a grand event will generate significant revenue for the country. Regular tourism activities and cultural exchange programmes will naturally take place, he said, adding that politicians should not attempt to dilute such visionary proposals.
Reiterating his stand on establishing AIIMS in Alappuzha, Suresh Gopi pointed to the district’s current condition and said the decision aligns with the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust). “I suggested Alappuzha because development must be ensured where it is most needed,” he said.
Later, the minister visited the Poonkulam colony in Thycaud to campaign for NDA candidate Kasthuri Anirudhan.
When residents apprised him of their difficulties, he said, “Change will happen, and it should start by you giving an opportunity for BJP. The BJP will ensure change, and development is the party’s key goal.”
NDA’s election manifesto for the corporation, released on November 30, ignited a political row after it proposed efforts to make the city one of the event venues for the 2036 Olympics. Leaders from both the UDF and LDF ridiculed the idea, with senior Left leaders like Minister Sivankutty calling it an attempt to mislead voters and Congress leader K Muraleedharan dismissing it as a hollow promise.
BJP leaders, however, stood firm, with Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others, and now Suresh Gopi, also insisting the proposal is achievable. As the debate gained traction, several BJP leaders, including V V Rajesh and party ward councillor candidates, have begun highlighting the Olympics venue pledge prominently in their campaign meetings.