200 take part in sports meet for children with disabilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 200 children with disabilities took part in a special sports meet organised by the Trivandrum Physiatrists’ Club to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025. The event — aimed to foster inclusion, confidence, and sporting excellence — was held at the Sports Authority of India’s Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom.
The programme was inaugurated by Dr Selvan P, president of IAPMR Kerala. In his keynote address, Dr Roy R Chandran, state secretary of IMA Kerala, lauded the children’s spirited performances, remarking that they represent the promise of the nation’s future.
The gathering was also attended by Dr Padma Prasad, president of IMA Chirayinkeezhu, and Dr Najeeb A, district programme coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), along with leading physiatrists in the state.
Sessions on sports medicine and rehabilitation were led by Dr Harsha P S (sports medicine consultant, SAI-LNCPE), Dr Neena T V (sports medicine consultant, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Centre), and Dr Sindhuja N S (PMR specialist).
Their talks highlighted the expanding role of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PMR) in sports, disability care, and inclusive community health.