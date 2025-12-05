200 take part in sports meet for children with disabilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 200 children with disabilities took part in a special sports meet organised by the Trivandrum Physiatrists’ Club to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025. The event — aimed to foster inclusion, confidence, and sporting excellence — was held at the Sports Authority of India’s Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Selvan P, president of IAPMR Kerala. In his keynote address, Dr Roy R Chandran, state secretary of IMA Kerala, lauded the children’s spirited performances, remarking that they represent the promise of the nation’s future.