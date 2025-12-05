Guv-govt tussle on cards over VC selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a fresh showdown with the state government, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court rejecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to appoint two academics of his choice as Vice Chancellors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University, Kerala (DUK).

As directed by the Supreme Court, two separate search-cum-selection committees headed by Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia had shortlisted VC probables for both universities. On the basis of the panels’ reports, the chief minister had recommended to the governor that C Sathish Kumar and Saji Gopinath be chosen as VCs of KTU and DUK respectively.

However, the governor in his affidavit said he recommends the appointment of Ciza Thomas for KTU and Priya Chandran for DUK. The governor contented that the academics were shortlisted by both search panels, further validating their exemplary merit. Arlekar also pointed out that no documents were provided to him relating to credentials of VC probables shortlisted by the CM.

The governor has also taken exception to the chief minister’s remarks in the recommendation that Ciza was “not suitable” for appointment to the VC post. The governor stated that the reasons cited by the chief minister to reject Ciza’s candidature were based on certain news reports.