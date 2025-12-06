Vietnamese films to be screened at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vietnamese films will take the centre stage at the ‘Country Focus’ section in the 30th edition of the International Film Festival Of Kerala (IFFK) scheduled to commence in the state capital from

December 12. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the festival will screen five critically acclaimed Vietnamese movies — Glorious Ashes’ directed by Bui Thac Chuyên, The Tree House by Truong Minh Quý, Cu Li Never Cries by Pham Ngoc Lan, Don’t Cry Butterfly by Duong Dieu Linh and Once Upon A Love Story by Trinh Dinh Le Minh — highlighting the cultural, emotional and political aspects of the nation.

The attempt is to underscore cinema’s role in documenting historic resistance, cultural survival and the profound human costs of conflict.

Global favourites

‘Festival Favourite’ package will have globally celebrated movies including It Was Just An Accident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, Sentimental Value by Danish-Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, A Poet by Colombian director Simón Mesa Soto, The Mastermind by American director Kelly Reichardt, No Other Choice’ by South Korean director Park Chan Wook, Bugonia by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, The Secret Agent by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You by American director Mary Bronstein, Father Mother Sister Brother by American director Jim Jarmusch, The President’s Cake by Iraqi director Hasan Hadi, Dreams by Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud, Sirat by French-Spanish director Oliver Laxe and Young Mothers by Belgian filmmaking duo Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne.