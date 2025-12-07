Will ask for special team to probe suicide of BJP leaders, says Kerala minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that he will request Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to depute a special team to probe the suicide of two BJP leaders in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The families of councillor Thirumala Anil and Anand K Thampi are in despair and disagreement with the BJP leadership. Being their MLA, I will seek a special team to probe the deaths,” the minister said in a press conference here on Saturday.

Alleging that Anil’s family members had handed over complaints regarding this to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he said that no action was taken on this.

Sivankutty also said that the new corruption allegations, which ‘surfaced days before the election’, are the BJP leader’s excuse to turn his face away from the complaints given by the family of the deceased councillor. “Having received these complaints, how can Rajeev Chandrasekhar evade responsibility?” he asked.

Launching a scathing attack on Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sivankutty said that the recent corruption allegations he made against the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are coming out of fear of failure. “BJP will fail in half of the sitting seats in the corporation. LDF will secure a win in 75 seats,” he said.

The minister, who mentioned that the BJP leader is making baseless allegations against the corporation, also criticised that the BJP state chief is clueless about the basic details of these schemes.