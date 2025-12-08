A final good-bye that transcended boundaries of religion, tradition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the premise of an ancestral home now rests a man who was born a Hindu, lived as a Muslim, and was loved by all! Yet, having chosen to convert to Islam in his middle age, the man from Mudapuram, in Chirayinkeezhu, never forced anyone in his family to follow in his path.

On Sunday, the family of Abdul Rahman, 76, previously known as Suvarnan, bid farewell to him following Islamic practices. Heartwarming scenes unfolded at their home near the family temple, adding another chapter to the real stories from Kerala!

After serving in the Indian Navy as a petty officer for a brief period, Suvarnan migrated to Saudi Arabia for employment. Interactions with friends there attracted him to the Quran and Islam. “If something captures his interest, he would carry out thorough research about the subject and come to a conclusion.

That happened here, too, when he decided to lead his life as a Muslim and changed his name to Abdul Rahman around 35 years back,” says Suhas, Abdul’s son.