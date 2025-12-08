Kerala local body polls: First-time voters in capital to receive warm welcome at model polling stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: First-time voters will be accorded a warm reception on Tuesday as they arrive at the two model polling stations in the district to caste their vote in the local body elections.

Besides, the model booths, set up on the southern and northern sides of Government LPS at Chemmaruthi, will have special facilities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens, pregnant women and sick persons. They include wheelchairs, seats, first-aid, drinking water and clean toilets. Sick people, pregnant women and senior citizens and PwDs will have priority in queue.

There will also be four ‘Young polling stations’, in Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, Attingal and Varkala municipalities, where the polling officers will be youngsters. The highlight would be selfie points where youngsters can take photos.

There will be ‘Pink polling stations’, where the staff will be women. They are booth 33-Medical College, booth 3-Medical College HS Staff room number 110, 58-Karamana, 04- Government Girls High School, 38-Nanthancode, 5-Holy Angels ISC main building, 42-Pangode, 02-Seventh Day School north portion, Pangode, 43-Thirumala, 08-Saraswathy Vidyalayam, Arappura, 50-Valiyasala, 06-LBS Institute, Poojappura, 86-Vanchiyoor, 05-St Joseph’s School, 89-Chakka, 06-Government UPS Chakka.

Women arriving with infants will be given seating. First-time women voters will be given reception. The booths will be decorated with pink balloons.